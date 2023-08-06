Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,269 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WABC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

WABC opened at $49.26 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

WABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.