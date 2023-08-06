Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of PDF Solutions worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDFS stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,431.14 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

