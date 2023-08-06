Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.09.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

