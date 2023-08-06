Van ECK Associates Corp Has $648,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,084,916 shares of company stock valued at $174,987,882 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

CG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

