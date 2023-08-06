Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.9% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.3% during the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

