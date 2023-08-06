SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,367 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,367 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 11,301 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $157,761.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,413 shares of company stock worth $1,407,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.00. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.