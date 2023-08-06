Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

