Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,348 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 48.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 5.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 41.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $109.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

