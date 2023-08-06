Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $55.45 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.42.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

