Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 31,898 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

