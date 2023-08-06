PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 1,220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

