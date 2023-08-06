Palmer Knight Co Takes $4.89 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palmer Knight Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.3% in the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,434,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,414,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 304.3% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 15,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

