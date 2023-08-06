Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 55,438 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 77.1% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 228,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 36.9% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
