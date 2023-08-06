New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of ESAB worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.