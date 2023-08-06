Mayport LLC Has $906,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mayport LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
