Jump Financial LLC Sells 12,103 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,427,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

