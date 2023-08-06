Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,638 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

