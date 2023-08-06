Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $1.02 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

