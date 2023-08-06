Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $309,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.