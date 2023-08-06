Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $291,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

