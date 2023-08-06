Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $278.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 38,941.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

