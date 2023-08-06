Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.47% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,992,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $418.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

