Graypoint LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Shares of AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.11.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

