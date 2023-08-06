Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

