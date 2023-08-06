Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,137 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

Shares of AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

