Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 135663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.58.

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.