Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,592,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $112.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.