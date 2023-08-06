Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.3 %

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.