Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

