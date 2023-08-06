Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

