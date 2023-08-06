Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.11.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

