Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,109 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

