Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

