Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,434,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 15,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

