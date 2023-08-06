Amalgamated Bank Sells 764 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palomar were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $528,440. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

