Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,941 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sabre by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Sabre by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 32,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Insider Activity at Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.