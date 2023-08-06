Amalgamated Bank Has $570,000 Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,111 shares of company stock worth $7,746,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup cut their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.59.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.