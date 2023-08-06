Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.67 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 185.89%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

