72,675 Shares in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYM shares. UBS Group cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.