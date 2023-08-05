Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Semtech worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Semtech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

