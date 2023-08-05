Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

