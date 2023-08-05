Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,597,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,292,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 366,181 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 784,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after buying an additional 281,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after buying an additional 259,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $48.58 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.