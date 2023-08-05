Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

