Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MaxLinear Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29.

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.