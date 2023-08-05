Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MaxLinear
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.