Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

