Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

