Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,640 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $168.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $189.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

