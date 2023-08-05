Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,686 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corning by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

GLW stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,637 shares of company stock worth $7,103,084 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

