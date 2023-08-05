Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,470 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.7 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.