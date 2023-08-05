Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of TimkenSteel worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 721,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 108,147 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMST opened at $20.74 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. TimkenSteel had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

